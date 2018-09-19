James Alexander Cargal, 2, is a happy, energetic boy who enjoys playing with his dogs, going to the park, singing and dancing.

He's also a fighter.

Cargal has Cystic Fibrosis (CF), a genetic, life-shortening disease that affects the whole body, mostly the respiratory and digestive systems.

"It is our hope that one day CF will stand for Cure Found, and we will be able to watch James thrive well into adulthood, said Alexia Cargal, James' mom.

Sadly, the average life expectancy of someone with CF is 40.

One of the goals of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation is to #break40.

Family and friends of James Cargal are fighting for a cure for him.

“Support and dedication fuel the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to relentlessly pursue our goal of finding a cure for Cystic Fibrosis, which impacts more than 30,000 children and adult in the U.S.” said Scot Rittenbaum, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation-Georgia Chapter Executive Director. “Kids like James remind us that living with a chronic and life-threatening disease affects his life everyday. It is our duty to fight the good fight with them, and redefine their futures in both quality and quantity of life."

The Georgia Chapter of the CF Foundation will benefit from the "Battle for a Cure" on Thursday, November 1.

It's a fundraiser hosted by the 2018 Class of the Peachtree Society, and it brings together top Atlanta restaurants for a culinary battle.

It begins at 7 p.m. at The Foundry at Puritan Mill.

James is one of the CF patients who is inspiring donors supporting this fundraiser.

"We want to be able to watch James experience high school, college, his first love – all the things he should be able to experience like every other child," said Derrick Cargas, James' dad.

James was diagnosed with CF when he was three weeks old.

His newborn screen came back abnormal, which prompted further testing that confirmed Cystic Fibrosis.

He is pancreatic insufficient, which means his body can’t absorb essential nutrients to grow and thrive because his pancreas is clogged with mucus.

He needs to take pancreatic enzymes before every snack and meal.

He also requires nebulizer treatments to open his lungs, before he wears a vest with an attached air compressor that shakes him twice a day for an hour.

On average, treatment time for this active toddler last a total of two hours per day, when he’s healthy.

His family and friends are committed to spreading the word about CF and finding a cure.

