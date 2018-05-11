ATLANTA — Did you notice rows of clouds in the sky this afternoon in some spots?

According to 11Alive StormTracker and Chief Meteorologist Chris Holcomb, they were gravity wave clouds, or roll clouds, that formed thanks to gravity waves in the atmosphere.

The clouds form "rows" in the sky when you have something that forces a parcel of air to rise in a stable atmosphere. Since the atmosphere is stable, it ceases to rise anymore. Then the air next to it sinks. This creates waves.

That's why you see clouds with clear skies in between the "rows" of clouds.

Check out this cool timelapse from Gwinnett County as the rows of clouds formed and moved through the area.

11Alive StormTrackers also sent in pictures of these cool clouds. See some below, and share yours with us!

PHOTOS | Gravity wave clouds over north Georgia

