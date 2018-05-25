ATLANTA, Ga -- You might have seen the billboards around Atlanta about MomoCon, but what is it?

Well, MomoCon is a 200,000 square feet of open gaming mixed with a ton of Cosplay. Name your favorite game and there's a good chance you will find it.

With more than 31,000 unique and over 84,000 turnstile attendance in 2017, MomoCon is one of the fastest growing of all ages conventions in the country.

Fans of Japanese Anime, American Animation, Comics, Video Games, and Tabletop Games come together to celebrate their passion by costuming / cosplay, browsing the huge exhibitors' hall, meeting celebrity voice talent, designers, and writers behind their favorite shows, games, and comics and much much more over this four-day event.

This year, MomoCon is from May 24 to May 27, 2018, at the Georgia World Congress Center.

For more information or how to attend go to their website at https://www.momocon.com/

