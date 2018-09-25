COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A high school student faces criminal charges after authorities say he exposed himself to a fellow student inside the school's library.

Seloncoeur Pharisien, 17, was inside Wheeler High School's media center with a female student Sept. 17 when he flashed a female student and asked her to touch him, according to warrants from the Cobb County magistrate court.

The warrant then states Pharisien sent the student a naked photo of himself via cellphone and asked her how she felt about the picture.

Police arrested the 17-year-old and charged him with misdemeanor public indecency.

A judge granted Pharisien a bond of $2,000, and forbade him from having further contact with the victim.

