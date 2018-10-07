The real estate market in metro Atlanta is red hot, but there are still some places where you can save thousands of dollars off the asking price.

"If you know what you're looking for, you can sweep in and grab the deal," said Sean Black, co-founder of Knock, the first home trade-in platform.

Knock is out this week with a new forecast of "awesome" and "awful" deals.

"We have algorithms and local licensed experts to help determine how much a house is really going to sell for versus how much it's listed for," Black explained.

Decatur tops the awesome list, where the predicted savings from list price to final sale price is 5.39 percent.

Conyers, Atlanta, Douglasville and Stone Mountain round out the top five cities with awesome deals, according to Knock.

Black said homebuyers can still save money in cities on the bottom of the list, but not as much.

The awful deals list starts with Mableton, where the predicted savings from list price to final sale price is 3.67 percent.

"I would say the norm is a couple of points off of asking price, but there are pockets where there are bidding wars and 2, 3, 4 offers," Black said. "We have houses sometimes with 15 offers on them."

Black said buyers will find the biggest savings on homes under $150,000, 2-bedroom homes and those built before 1940.

Knock's forecast shows good deals in neighborhoods with top-scoring schools, including Birmingham Elementary School in Milton, Buford Middle School and Buford High School.

