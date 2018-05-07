ATLANTA – Summer is a popular month for weddings, but Americans are waiting later and later in life to tie the knot.

Why?

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the average age for men to marry is now 29, up from 27 in 2000. Women are waiting until the age of 27. In 2000, the average age of a first-time bride was 25.

Atlanta marriage counselor Dr. Aaron Turpeau says it’s all about the money.

“People tend to put off marriage until they think they can afford to start a family,” says Dr. Turpeau. “It has become harder and harder to make a decent living at a young age.”

Marriage and Family Therapist Amanda Carver says the millennial generation is more intensely focused on marrying the right person.

“I have had younger millennial couples come to see me pre-engagement to work on aspects of their relationship before taking the next step,” says Carver. “This is very different from older generations who often wait until well into the marriage once problems have taken deep root.”

Millennials can afford to be picky. Dating apps bring dozens of potential partners right to your computer screen.

It’s certainly changed our nation’s search for Prince Charming.

