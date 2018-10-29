ATLANTA – Silence is golden, according to a saying, but silent letters in the English language are baffling to some.

It’s enough to make you gnash your teeth.

An 11Alive viewer contacted Why Guy Jerry Carnes, asking “what’s the point” with silent letters in the English language.

Bill Kretzschmar, an English professor at the University of Georgia, says “historical change and deliberate respelling” are two reasons for words with letters that are not pronounced.

“A single person can’t just decide how to respell words for everybody, but respellings can catch on,” says Kretzschmar.

The English spelling of some words show its history, according to UGA professor Michael Covington.

“For example, the “gh” in “light” represents a sound that is still pronounced by the Scots,” says Covington. “Although it is no longer pronounced in English, we’ve kept the spelling.

There was even a move between the 17th and 18th Century to return letters to some words as a way of connecting them to their roots. The silent “b” in plumbing is there to make it more like the Latin word “plumbus” that means lead, as in “my plumber uses lead pipes.”

For some, it’s enough to make your gnaw your fingernails right down to the quick.

