ATLANTA – It’s hard to imagine life without smartphones, but it’s no longer enough just to download those helpful apps.

Most people use their phones as more than just a means of communication. Their an app to guide you around town, another for news, weather, sports, and apps for games.

It seems the creators of those apps are constantly asking you to update them.

Why?

Think of it as putting a new set of tires on your car, along with the newest style of windshield wipers and maybe even a car alarm.

Georgia Tech professor Milton Mueller says we’re often asked to update apps in order to fix a bug that could cause the app to crash. Mueller says apps need updating so that they’re compatible with the newest software on your phone.

Updates add features. Otherwise, how would you add cat ears to your Snapchat picture?

There is also a security factor here.

Mueller says cybercriminals can find cracks that allow them to exploit software. Updates can patch those cracks and prevent cyber attacks.

There have been moments when an update can actually create a bug that accidentally creates issues with an app.

The way to fix that, of course, is with yet another update.

