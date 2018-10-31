ATLANTA – There are many traditions associated with Halloween, among them is our curious habit of carving faces into pumpkins.

Why do we decorate our homes with Jack-O-Lanterns each Halloween?

Historians tell us that in the early 19th Century, children in Europe would carve faces into vegetables like beets and turnips during a variety of holidays.

Kids here in America picked up on the idea. They found pumpkins easier to carve, and used the practice for more sinister means.

“It was a prank that American kids (mostly boys) pulled on their neighbors,” says Lesley Bannatyne, who has penned five books on the subject of Halloween. “The American phenomenon is a lucky confluence of plenty of pumpkins available for filching and a tradition of pranking.”

By the late 19th Century, Jack-O-Lanterns had naturally transitioned to Halloween decorations.

Then there’s the name—Jack-O-Lantern.

Bannatyne pointed us to an old folktale of a blacksmith named Jack who is forced to spend eternity in the dark with a lantern as his only companion.

The tale wasn’t created to explain our tradition involving the lighting of carved pumpkins.

“It has been retrofitted to fit our modern Jack-O-Lantern,” says Bannatyne.

