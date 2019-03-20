ATLANTA — ATLANTA – Eating right is an important part of healthy living, and yet we crave the foods that are not so healthy.

Admit it. You would much rather have a slice of pepperoni pizza than a kale salad.

Why?

Kristin Smith, a registered dietitian with Piedmont Hospital, believes our cravings begin before birth.

“We’re exposed to flavors in the womb that our mothers ate,” says Smith. “A lot of people grew up with higher fat, higher sugar foods, and that’s what their taste buds are accustomed to.”

Fatty foods satisfy our hunger while sugar gives us energy. So, blame goes our forefathers who gravitated toward diets rich in filling, energetic foods.

Believe it or not, there are people who prefer the taste of veggies over brownies. It all depends on how they were raised.

“Depending on where you are in the country or world your taste buds could be different depending on how your food is prepared and the seasoning you use,” says Smith.

Our tastes can change over time. You can learn to love cauliflower crust pizza.

It’s possible to please your taste buds, and the rest of your body, at the same time.