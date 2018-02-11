ATLANTA – As Daylight Saving Time comes to an end and the weekend brings an extra hour sleep, some people wonder why we have to spring forward and fall back each year.

Hawaii and most of Arizona ignore Daylight Saving Time. Other states have considered abandoning it, while the state of Florida is looking at going to it all year long.

Many credit Benjamin Franklin with coming up with the idea, although others say it was an entomologist from New Zealand who wanted more evening hours to hunt bugs.

Congress passed the “Act to Save Daylight” in 1918. It went away for a while then made a comeback.

There are two main reasons for it.

In the spring and summer, there is more daylight. Daylight Saving Time shifts an added hour of daylight to the evenings when people are more active.

On July 4th here in Atlanta, the sun sets a little before 9pm. Without daylight savings, it would be 8 o’clock.

The second big reason is to help us save energy.

A federal study claims people spend more time outside during Daylight Saving Time and therefore burn less electricity indoors.

Still, social media is filled with the rantings of people tired of changing their clocks twice a year.

And by the way…it’s Daylight Saving Time, not Daylight Savings.

