ATLANTA – Most hurricanes form in the warm summer months of August and September, but hurricane season lasts well into the fall.

Why?

The official hurricane season for the Atlantic Basin is June 1st through November 30th.

Hurricanes need two main ingredients to form—water and warmth. Warmth is not something you typically associate with October and November.

Hurricanes are born when heat and moisture rise above the ocean’s surface. As the wet, warm air lifts, new air swirls in to take its place. The whole system begins to spin, energized by the ocean’s heat.

When the weather cools, the odds of a hurricane drop. However, even as the air cools, the ocean remains warm.

Sunlight can penetrate deep beneath the water’s surface. The ocean can absorb and store large quantities of heat. As long as the ocean hangs onto a temperature above 80°, the energy is there to form a hurricane.

Last year, there were three tropical systems in October and one in November.

Hurricanes can form outside of the official season. In 2016, hurricane Alex developed in January.

© 2018 WXIA