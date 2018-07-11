ATLANTA – Election day in Georgia typically leads to victory for candidates from one of two political parties.

Throughout our nation’s history, two political parties have dominated our election process. The names and philosophies have changed, but two main parties rise to the top.

Why?

“It all goes to Duverger’s law,” says Emory political science professor Andra Gillespie. “Our single-member district, winner-take-all system favors two parties.”

Georgia is divided into 14 Congressional Districts. The single-member district system allows voters to select one person to represent them in Washington. It’s winner take all, meaning the candidate with the most votes is elected to the House of Representatives while second place stays home.

“This creates an incentive for identifiers with a party that comes in third to cast their ballot for the second preferred party,” says Emory professor Thomas Lancaster.

There are more than two parties in the United States with candidates that have occasionally won political races.

“Historically, when a third party rises to prominence, it typically replaces one of the two power parties,” says Gillespie. “We stay with two prominent parties rather than three.”

Countries like Germany have multiple prominent parties. Voters in Germany cast their ballot for the political party they favor along with that parties list of candidates. If party “A” gets 35% of the vote, then 35% of Germany’s legislature is made up of that party’s candidates. If party “B” gets 20%, their candidates make up 20% of the legislature.

There were no political parties when George Washington entered the White House. Our first president worried that parties might lead to political divisiveness.

