ATLANTA – As much as people in Atlanta would love to avoid traveling to their jobs in rush hour traffic, many say they would rather spend time in an office than work at home.

“I love working from home,” says Gabriella Valladares, who recently moved to Atlanta and often works from her apartment or a nearby café.

But she admits there are drawbacks to working remotely.

“I miss seeing my colleagues,” says Valladares.

As complaints about Atlanta’s traffic grow, 11Alive’s Why Guy asks why more people don’t work from home.

Randstad recently surveyed Georgia workers and found 68% prefer to work in an office.

The majority of employers provide the technical equipment to work from home. But many say they need to travel to the office for face-to-face meetings.

Staying home removes a social element of work.

More than a quarter of the people who responded to Randstad’s poll say working from home leads to added stress. They never seem to disconnect from work.

Gabriella Valladares has experienced just that.

“I forget to take days off, which is the opposite challenge you would think,” says Valladares.

