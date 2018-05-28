CHARLOTTE, NC -- Willie Nelson angered concert goers Saturday night when he appeared on stage for only a few moments before leaving.

The 85-year-old Nelson was the headline act of the Outlaw Music Festival at the PNC Music Pavilion Saturday.

The country music legend didn't even play one note before exiting the stage. A press release from LiveNation stated that illness was the reason Nelson did not perform.

Concert goers are asked to hold onto their tickets for the re-scheduled date. A new date for the concert has not yet been announced.

In a Youtube video posted by Michael Keim Nelson appears on stage, attempts to pick up his guitar, then throws his cowboy hat into the crowd and walks off.

This is not Nelson's first cancellation this year, he canceled several concerts in February due to the flu.

Many of those in attendance made their voices heard on the Outlaw Music Festival's Facebook page.

