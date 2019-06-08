EL PASO, Texas — Dramatic video captured by a survivor inside Walmart shows the traumatic moment a gunman stormed the El Paso store on a killing spree Saturday morning.

Sylvia Saucedo visited the memorial outside Walmart Monday morning, where she was reminded of the terror that left 22 people dead. Today, she’s counting her blessings.

In the video Saucedo recorded, you can hear bullets echo through the store as shoppers took cover. Saucedo said her 91-year-old mother initially thought people were running for a store sale, but it didn’t take long for them to realize it was an active shooter.

Saucedo said she pulled her mother under a McDonald’s table, inside Walmart, where they were having breakfast. “I called 9-1-1 and the gunshots were going, it was horrible,” Saucedo said.

She said she was asked to hold during two emergency calls.

She admitted she acted like everything was going to be okay for her mother, but inside she was frightened. “My mom was praying and crying; it was real bad,” Saucedo said.

In another video, Saucedo captured the moment a victim crashed to the floor after being shot. She showed KENS 5 the video, but did not want to share the video publicly until she has clearance by the FBI.

“He killed someone, he [the victim] was maybe 5 or 6 meters away from me,” Saucedo said.

She recalled being in the Walmart about ten agonizing minutes before a store employee opened the emergency door and told everyone to run. Saucedo said she took off with her mother, fearful of the potential danger outside.

When Saucedo got in the car, she recorded the chaos outside the storefront. In the video two women are seen rushing with three children.

Saucedo confesse, she didn’t think she would make it out alive at one point, but she always trusted in God for protection.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

22 victims of El Paso Walmart shooting identified

Converse teen shot in the head dies; police searching for suspect

Texas gun laws are about to get more lenient

Texas' tax-free weekend is around the corner

Trump condemns 'racism, bigotry and white supremacy' after weekend of shootings