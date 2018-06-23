BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - Battle Creek police are seeking warrants for a man and woman after the man's wife said she caught them having sex before she was assaulted.

Officers were called at 4:48 p.m. Thursday to Bronson Battle Creek by the victim, 36. She told officers her marriage has been poor and on Wednesday her husband, 36, said he wouldn't be home because he had a business dinner.

The man's wife said she was driving with her daughter, 14, and noticed her husband's car in the parking lot of a bar on Porter Street. She stopped and found her husband having sex in the car with a woman, 35, from the Sterling Heights area.

The woman yelled at her husband and then began to leave but was stopped by a train at Michigan Avenue and Porter Street. The woman told police her husband's vehicle was in front of hers and he backed into her vehicle and then they collided again when she attempted to turn and leave.

The man's wife said the woman in the car with her husband got out and began yelling at the wife's 14-year-old daughter and then pushed the wife. The wife said she confronted her husband who was sitting in his pick-up and when he attempted to close his vehicle door her arm was caught.

Police were called for the crash but the wife didn't report of an assault until her arm hurt Thursday and she went to the hospital.

Police were unable to reach the husband or other woman and are seeking warrants for domestic violence against the man and simple assault for the other woman.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 Battle Creek Enquirer