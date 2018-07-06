ROSWELL, Ga. -- A local woman has been jailed after shoppers at a Roswell store noticed her 6-month-old infant in a hot car outside.

Shoba Marudur was charged with felony cruelty to children in the second degree and misdemeanor reckless conduct after shoppers saw the child crying and sweating in her car and called the police.

Police said that Marudur had been inside for about 10 minutes but that the temperature had already climbed to 84 degrees Fahrenheit with a "feels like" temperature of 88.

According to the warrants filed against Marudur, she had left her child in the car to let her sleep. Her bond has since been set at $10,000 with conditions that she not break any law, drink alcohol, take any non-prescribed drugs and not change her address without written permission from the court.

