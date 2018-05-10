HALL COUNTY, Ga. – A woman is in critical condition after nearly drowning in Lake Lanier.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office responded to Aqualand Marina on Lights Ferry Road at Lake Lanier at 1:45 a.m. Friday morning. That’s where deputies found a 40-year-old Atlanta woman in the water.

Deputies were able to pull her from the lake and perform CPR. The woman was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center and remains in criminal condition.

RELATED | Lake Lanier's 'Scubaman' officiates ceremony after helping couple find wedding ring at lake bottom

Officials said the woman fell into the lake while a man she was with was speaking to an Uber driver. The man, who rented a slip at the marina, found the woman in the lake and held her head above water until deputies arrived.

Deputies do not suspect foul play but initial investigation indicated alcohol may have been a factor in how the woman fell into the lake.

© 2018 WXIA