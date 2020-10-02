Mainland China has reported another rise in cases of the new virus after a sharp decline the previous day, while the number of deaths grew by 97 to 908.

China's health ministry said another 3,062 cases had been reported over the previous 24 hours, raising the Chinese mainland's total to 40,171.

Monday's rise was a turnaround from a significant reduction in new cases reported Sunday that briefly prompted optimism prevention methods such as a strict quarantines may be working.

An infection specialist who worked on the earlier outbreak of SARS says “dramatic reductions” in the pace of the disease's spread should begin this month if containment works.

