Delta crewmember, reportedly a pilot, taken into custody in Scotland

Local reports in the UK alleged the pilot was drunk before takeoff.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — A Delta crewmember, reported to be a pilot, was taken into custody in Scotland and a flight from the airport in Edinburgh was canceled last Friday morning.

According to local reports in the UK, the pilot was allegedly drunk before takeoff.

Delta confirmed to 11Alive the crewmember was taken into custody and that the airline was "assisting the authorities with their on-going enquiries."

The June 16 flight from Scotland to JKF Airport in New York City was "canceled and customers were re-accommodated on other flights. We apologize to customers impacted by this cancelation."

The Scottish Sun reported a 62-year-old from Georgia appeared in court in Edinburgh Monday following the arrest. The report stated he "made no plea to a charge that he breached section 93 (1) of the Railways and Transport Safety Act 2003."

According to the report, that law prohibits performing an "aviation function" in excess of a certain blood alcohol level - set at 20 milligrams of alcohol per 100 milliliters of blood, or 0.2% BAC as is typically applied under U.S. drinking and driving laws.

Delta describes its alcohol policies as some of the strictest in the airline industry.