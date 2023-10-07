'Deeply saddened and alarmed' | Georgia leaders respond to outbreak of violence in Israel after Hamas attack

ATLANTA — Georgia leaders and political figures joined the world in reacting Saturday morning to a new outbreak of violence in Israel, with a sweeping surprise attack by Hamas ushering in one of the most serious situations in the area in decades.
Underscoring the gravity of the latest clash between the militant group and Israel, the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, "We are at war" in an address to the country.
Several hours after the invasion began, Hamas militants were still fighting gunbattles inside several Israeli communities in a surprising show of strength that shook the country. Israel’s national rescue service said at least 40 people have been killed and hundreds wounded, making it the deadliest attack in Israel in years.
At least 561 wounded people were being treated in Israeli hospitals, including at least 77 who were in critical condition, according to an Associated Press count based on public statements and calls to hospitals. According to reporting by The New York Times, 198 Palestinians have been killed and another 1,610 have been wounded as Israel retaliated with airstrikes on Gaza.
Here in Georgia, leaders from both sides of the political aisle reacted to the news.
Republican Gov. Brian Kemp wrote on X, quoting a post by Netanyahu: "This is an egregious act of war upon one of our nation’s greatest allies. The federal government must be swift and unequivocal: America stands with Israel and her people!"
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock wrote he was "deeply saddened and alarmed by this morning’s news out of Israel."
"We must condemn terrorism in all its forms. Praying for the victims of this disturbing violence and that peace may prevail," Sen. Warnock posted.
Both Democratic Rep. Lucy McBath and several Republican lawmakers - including Reps. Buddy Carter and Andrew Clyde, as well as Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper - expressed solidarity with Israel.
