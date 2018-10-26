HENRY COUNTY, Ga. -- A wrong-way driver in the express lanes of I-75 near I-675 has caused major delays just before rush hour Friday morning.

Preliminary details suggest that a driver managed to get into the express lane headed south during hours when those lanes are open only for northbound traffic. Drivers on I-75 heading north can expect the biggest delays as a result but emergency vehicles on the other side of the barrier are slowing southbound traffic as well. Meanwhile, the express lanes are completely shut down at that location.

Reports from the scene suggest that four vehicles were involved and one caught fire. At least one person has been taken to the hospital. It's unclear how long it will take to clear.

