ATLANTA – It was a little under a year ago when Six Flags Over Georgia announced the closing of the iconic Georgia Cyclone. Now, months later, a new-and-improved hybrid version of the coaster stands ready to thrill all who takes a ride.

Where the 27-year-old Georgia Cyclone stood now sits the one-of-a-kind wooden and steel coaster, the Twisted Cyclone.

The Twisted Cyclone is made up of a steep 75-degree initial drop from nearly 100 feet in the air. Riders experience three upside down inversions and 10 airtime moments along the 2,600 feet of track.

The new sleek look is all in the details. The custom trains are modeled after a classic 1960’s sports convertible making your ride smoother than ever before.

The Twisted Cyclone will open for all visitors of the park on Memorial Day weekend.

Come take a ride with 11Alive as we hop in and experienced this thrill ride:

