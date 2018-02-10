ROCK HILL, S.C. — Two young boys who escaped a deadly fire over the weekend in Rock Hill talked exclusively to NBC Charlotte on Tuesday.

Their mother, 35-year-old Yolanda Isom, was killed trying to save her five children and husband from the burning home on Southland Drive.

T’quavious and De’Lance were just released from the hospital, and they're doing as well as can be expected. However, the family is keeping them away from television and social media. At this time, the boys do not know their mother isn’t coming home.

The seven and eight-year-old brothers survived the fire, along with their three younger brothers and father, who are currently at a burn center. The father is in critical condition; doctors discovered fluid on his brain. The other children are stable.

“How are you feeling?” NBC Charlotte's Billie Jean Shaw asked.

“I’m good, good, good, good,” replied De'Lance.

Everyone in the family escaped the flames except Yolanda, who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“She ran back in the house to get her babies and her husband.”

Family members said the tragedy unfolded right before her son’s eyes.

“He was like, he seen his mom come out, but she went back in the house, and he was like, he didn’t see her anymore.”

The loss is so devastating, the family is having a hard time breaking the news to her sons, who keep asking where their mom is.

"T’quavious asked, 'Auntie Miranda, is my parents dead?' And I’m like, it’s hard. She loved her boys love them dearly.”

Yolanda will be laid to rest Tuesday at noon at Parker Funeral Home in Rock Hill.

Donations are being collected for the children. Click here for information on sizes and the dropoff location.

