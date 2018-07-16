Georgia had good fortune Sunday night, as three-star defensive end Zion Logue pledged to continue his football career in Athens.

A 6-foot-6, 280-pound recruit out of Lebanon, Tennessee, Logue chose the Bulldogs over offers and attention from the Alabama Crimson Tide, Tennessee Volunteers and Ole Miss Rebels among others.

Following a private workout with defensive line Coach Tray Scott in early June, Logue picked up his offer from head coach Kirby Smart.

“We were in Coach Smart’s office and hung out there for about five minutes. I think he was still evaluating my film. They filmed what I did, and they were still watching that," Logue said. "Also, they were watching film from my junior year. They took about five or ten minutes. First thing he said was that I had an offer from the University of Georgia.”

Having the ‘top Dawg’ take the lead made a lasting impact.

“It made it a little bit more special," he said. "The staff sees I can play at this high level, and it shows my hard work is paying off. Coach Wendell Davis and Coach Scott are the two who’ve been on me the hardest. Coach Scott has told me they need big guys like me down at Georgia.”

Logue is the second defensive line commit for the Dawgs’ 2019 recruiting cycle, joining fellow Tennesseean William Norton of Memphis.

Georgia will look to land at least one more defensive line commit in this cycle.

