Auburn basketball fans have every right to be upset today about the Tigers' 63-62 defeat to Virginia ... and we're not talking about the controversial call of Virginia's Kyle Guy getting fouled on the final shot with 0.6 seconds left.

How the referees missed Ty Jerome's apparent double-dribble with five seconds left remains the greater mystery.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE NCAA TOURNEY BRACKET

In fact, it might go down as one of the most baffling moments in Final Four history.

How egregious was Jerome's unnoticed gaffe?

It was abackcourt violation committed in the open floor, observed by millions and freely acknowledged by just about everyone on the planet – including the most myopic of Virginia fans.

And yet, all three officials somehow squandered call that should have vaulted Auburn into its first-ever NCAA title game.

"We knew there was a disruption," said Auburn coach Bruce Pearl, when discussing his team's initial plan to foul Jerome (21 points, 9 assists, 6 rebounds) before the Virginia player crossed half-court, since the Tigers had some extra fouls to give.

That's Pearl's official, way-too-kind quote to the Minneapolis media, according to The Associated Press.

What you don't see, however, is the context of Pearl needing a full 17 seconds to answer a straight-forward question of whether the officials had missed the call on the Jerome play.

What took Pearl so long to respond?

It likely took every ounce of humility, every last bit of Pearl's passion for this game, his school and his players ... not to bash the referees at that historic moment.

By extension, he probably didn't want to lessen the significance of Auburn's first 30-win season in school history, or throw shade on Virginia's storybook ride to the championship game – even though no one would have faulted Pearl for doing so.

(For those with short memories, last year's Virginia team became the first top seed in NCAA Tournament history to fall to a 16-seed.)

Sure, missed calls happen all the time in every sport. However, in this age of instant replay, there's simply no excuse for dropping the ball on such an obvious occurrence ... and yes, that's also a reference to Jerome dropping the ball and then picking it back up and dribbling, without penalty.

And that's the most vexing part of my Sunday morning. In the heat of the moment, I didn't want to write anything that would come off as condescending, dismissive or mean-spirited on Saturday night.

Bottom line: Not a single Auburn player connected on more than four field goals Saturday, while Virginia absurdly shot 49 percent from the field.

And yet, the relentless, comeback-driven Tigers (nine three-pointers) had done enough to warrant a spot in Monday's title game.

In the end, they fell just one eminently necessary whistle short of making history.

RELATED