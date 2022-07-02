4 things you may not know about two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin

Learn more about the most decorated American skier in World Championship history.

BEIJING, China — Mikaela Shiffrin, the two-time Olympic champion and most decorated American skier in World Championship history competed in her first event at the 2022 Winter Olympics over the weekend.

She was working toward redemption Tuesday night when she slipped and failed to finish in the 1st run of the slalom.

"It ended before it even started," the announcer said about 11 seconds into her run.

The American Alpine Skier was seeking to make history and take home her third gold medal.

Here's are 4 things you may not know about the skiing star

1. Shiffrin lost her father two years ago

So much to say and nothing to say at all. It can’t be two years. Just can’t be.



Just miss you with all of my mangled little heart. Just wish you could come back home. Just… love you most. pic.twitter.com/LI1PFEsAgy — Mikaela Shiffrin (@MikaelaShiffrin) February 2, 2022

One of Shiffrin's biggest supporters, her father, Jeff Shiffrin died two years ago after sustaining injuries from an accident on Feb. 2, 2020.

Shiffrin told NBC that her father was the one who got her on the slopes and that he was Shiffrin's cameraman, documenting everything with his camera at all of her games.

Shiffrin took to social media to honor her late father.

Shiffrin also has a sticker on her helmet to always remember her late father. It reads, Be nice. Think first. Have fun - a mantra that her father would always say.

2. Shiffrin was the youngest-ever U.S. alpine skier to win gold

In 2014, Shiffrin won a gold medal on the Slalom at the Sochi Winter Olympics. She became the youngest Slalom champion in Olympic alpine skiing history at only 18 years old.

3. The Olympian has won two gold medals and one silver

Shiffrin comes into the 2022 Winter Olympics with three Olympic medals, two gold and one silver.

Her first gold medal was won at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics where took home gold on the Slalom. This made her the youngest - ever U.S. alpine skier to win gold (as mentioned above).

In 2018, Shiffrin came back to her 2nd Olympic games in Pyeongchang where she won her won her 2nd gold medal in the Giant Slalom at age 22. This win tied Shiffrin with Ted Ligety and Andrea Mead Lawrence for the most Olympic gold medals ever won by an American Olympian in alpine skiing.

That very same year she won a silver medal in the Combined.

4. Mikaela Shiffrin has a history of making history

Although she did not get the chance to defend her gold medal in the Giant Slalom Monday, she still has four opportunities to make history at the 2022 Winter Games.

Shiffrin is scheduled to compete in the slalom Wednesday, the Super-G Friday, the downhill on Feb. 15, and the combined Feb. 17.

If Shiffrin wins any of the three medals at her remaining events she will be tied with Julia Mancuso for the most Olympic medals by a female American alpine skier.