76ers, Hawks meet with series tied 2-2

This is Game 5 of the series.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Hawks are facing the Philadelphia 76ers Wednesday night for a fifth game in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The game is in Philadelphia at 7:30 p.m. and the series is currently tied 2-2.

Here is a preview of the game.

BOTTOM LINE

The Philadelphia 76ers host the Atlanta Hawks in game five of the Eastern Conference second round with the series tied 2-2. The Hawks won the last meeting 103-100. Trae Young scored 25 points to lead Atlanta to the win and Tobias Harris totaled 20 points in the loss for Philadelphia.

The 76ers have gone 31-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia is the top team in the Eastern Conference with 15.2 fast break points led by Ben Simmons averaging 3.3.

The Hawks are 24-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is seventh in the Eastern Conference scoring 47.8 points per game in the paint led by Clint Capela averaging 13.1.

TOP PERFORMERS

Seth Curry ranks second on the 76ers with 2.2 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 12.5 points while shooting 45% from beyond the arc. Joel Embiid is averaging 21.9 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 41.3% over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Young is averaging 25.3 points and 3.9 rebounds for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 14.8 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS

76ers: Averaging 121 points, 43.7 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points on 45.4% shooting.

Hawks: Averaging 107.1 points, 42.9 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106 points on 45.2% shooting.

INJURIES

76ers: Danny Green: out (calf).

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out for season (knee), Cam Reddish: out (Achilles), Brandon Goodwin: out for season (illness).

