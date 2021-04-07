Daniel Romanchuk, an AJC Peachtree Road Race powerhouse, again wins men's wheelchair race

ATLANTA — Daniel Romanchuk won the men's wheelchair race as Day 2 of the 52nd AJC Peachtree Road Race got underway early Sunday morning.
His unofficial time was 19:04.
Romanchuk, a decorated Paralympian, also won the virtual race last year. He has won the in-person Peachtree before in 2019, 2018 and 2017 as well. He set a record of 18:11 in 2019.
This was to be a tune-up before he heads to Tokyo for this year's Paralympics.
The 22-year-old told 11Alive before the race that his favorite part of the Peachtree is climbing Cardiac Hill - but what he loves even more is seeing the patients from Shepherd Center, an Atlanta spinal cord and brain injury rehabilitation facility, out on the hill.
"It gives them a view of what their life could be like," Romanchuk said.
Romanchuk has Spina bifida, a condition affecting the spine and usually apparent at birth. He began adaptive sports at age 2 and has tried anything from basketball to swimming.
He also won a gold medal in the world championships in the 800m in 2019 in Dubai.