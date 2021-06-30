2021 GUIDE | 52nd running of the AJC Peachtree Road Race

The traditional July 4 race underwent some post-pandemic changes and will now be held over a two-day period.

ATLANTA — The annual AJC Peachtree Road Race, the world's largest 10K, returns with its in-person Independence Day celebration -- with some new changes.

The 52nd running of the race will happen over a two days, July 3 and July 4, for the first time ever.

11Alive has put together this guide to help you quickly read everything you need to know about the race - from new changes to what to expect!

The 52nd AJC Peachtree Road Race

How does the race work?

The race is 10 kilometers long -- or 6.2 miles -- from start to finish. Race participants can join in person and virtually this year.

Runners begin at the intersection of Lenox Parkway and Peachtree Road, running straight through until they come across 10th Street -- a sign showing the end is near.

The finish line sits at the intersection of Charles Allen Drive and 10th Street, right near Piedmont Park. Traditionally, the secret shirt designs were revealed post-race at the finish line. However, due to COVID-19, the shirts mailed to participants early.

What is this year's t-shirt design?

The Atlanta Track Club decided to release this year's race t-shirt early to alleviate congestion at the finish lines. Participants will have their shirts shipped before the race. There will be no shirts handed out at the finish line due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

How do I get to the race?

The race takes over one of the busiest roads of Atlanta, meaning there will be major road closures during both race days.

Starting at 2 a.m. on July 3, Peachtree Road near Lenox Square will be closed as well as other roads near the start area. Here's a full list of the road closures on July 3 and July 4.

MARTA or ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft are the best options to get to the race since there's no parking in the start area. MARTA trains begin running at 5 a.m. on race day, and the Lenox station is closest to the start line.

How can I join the race virtually?

The Atlanta Track Club offers a virtual option this year. Virtual runners must be complete the 10K between Saturday and Monday. For virtual participants, a race kit with race numbers and shirts will be shipped to them. Race results need to be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Monday for virtual runners.

Are there any mask requirements?