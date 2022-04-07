2022 AJC Peachtree Road Race | Live updates and results

11Alive's pre-race coverage begins at 5:30 a.m.

ATLANTA — The 2022 AJC Peachtree Road Race is here. On Monday, July 4th, runners will take to the streets in Atlanta for the world's largest 10K.

The 6.2-mile race starts at the intersection of Lenox Parkway and Peachtree Road in Buckhead and winds its way south to the intersection of Charles Allen Drive and 10th Street at Piedmont Park in Midtown.

An estimated 60,000 people are racing this year, but registration is already closed for in-person and virtual runs. Those running virtually have to submit their results by July 5 at 11:59 p.m.

The first racers will begin with the wheelchair races at 6:25 a.m. The women's elite runners will begin at 6:50 a.m., and the men's elite runners will begin at 7 a.m.

11Alive will have live coverage of the race on July 4 with pre-race coverage beginning at 5:30 a.m. on air, on our YouTube channel, in the free 11Alive mobile app or on 11Alive's Roku and Amazon Fire TV apps.

Weather conditions are expected to be warm and humid this morning, and the race is starting under a yellow "caution" level - so remember to stay hydrated!

Runners, be ready for the humidity this morning. It will be warm and humid to start the race with a bit of cloud cover, but thankfully, rain chances are low. Good luck to all participating! #Storm11 #11Alive pic.twitter.com/8DotD43aMJ — Andrew Blake Wilson (@AndrewWilsonWX) July 4, 2022

Keep in mind the road closures as well:

Find live updates throughout the morning from 11Alive's team all along the race course below:

AJC Peachtree Road Race Live Updates

4:55 a.m. | Here's a look at the Finish Line from 11Alive Anchor Jeff Hullinger:

Finish Line Piedmont Park: live coverage on @11AliveNews now, the race until 10am live, 7:30p special wrap up. Join us!! pic.twitter.com/50YlXoPn1J — Jeff Hullinger (@11hullinger) July 4, 2022

4:30 a.m. | Reminder about the road closures and course map:

The @ajcprr is taking place this morning! Peachtree from @LenoxSqMall to 10th Street is closed. 10th St in front of @piedmontpark is also closed.



The roadway will open gradually, following the last runners. pic.twitter.com/QczN2cyibI — Atlanta-Fulton County EMA (@AFCEMA) July 4, 2022

4:20 a.m. | 11Alive Traffic Tracker Crash Clark also has a view of the start line. Few people love this event as much as Crash!

4 a.m. | Good morning! And Happy Fourth of July. The Peachtree is one of Atlanta's - and 11Alive's - favorite events throughout the year. Already, 11Alive Anchor Cheryl Preheim has a view of the start line as it looks here (not so) bright and early.