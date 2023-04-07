From a wild finish to the end of a tradition: Here are the highlights from this year's AJC Peachtree Road Race

Here are the highlights from the annual Fourth of July race.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Atlanta runners hit the pavement again for the 54th running of the AJC Peachtree Road Race, one of Atlanta's most cherished holiday and sporting traditions.

Atlanta's iconic annual Fourth of July celebration was back in full-force Tuesday. After a virtual race in 2020 for the COVID-19 pandemic and an altered two-day Peachtree in 2021, the race settled back into the swing of things. Last year marked the first "normal" Peachtree, hosted on its usual one day, with 2023's race back up to the energy -- and capacity.

FULL COVERAGE: Peachtree Road Race

11Alive has long been a proud partner of the Peachtree, and again this July 4th we're bringing exclusive coverage of the day.

You can watch the full AJC Peachtree Road Race Start to Finish special above, streaming on 11Alive.com or in the 11Alive+ streaming app at 10 p.m.

Keep scrolling to see the highlights from the race.

Happy Fourth!

Re-watch the 'Oh, Say Can You Sing?' contest winner singer the national anthem

Chris Robinson, a high school senior, was selected to sing the national anthem after whittling down submissions from singers across the metro.

The 17-year-old said he has an unwavering love for music. Inspired by the legendary Michael Jackson, his ultimate dream is to become a pediatrician.

Mayor Dickens takes part in AJC Peachtree Road Race

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens was out Tuesday morning for the AJC Peachtree Road Race, calling it a "great day in the A."

Both the mayor and Sen. Raphael Warnock are Peachtree runners, and got out to join in the festivities this July 4th.

Women's leader veers off course just before finish

The 2022 winner and favorite to repeat this year in the AJC Peachtree Road Race women's elite division, Senbere Teferi, was right on course for a victory Tuesday morning.

And then, suddenly, she wasn't on the course at all.

The Ethiopian runner, appearing to be following a police motorcycle that had been pacing the course, followed the motorcycle as it veered off in advance of the finish line.

The runners behind her, Fotyen Tesfay and Jesca Chelangat, continued on - with Ethiopian Tesfay recording the first major race win of her career.

Winners list

The AJC Peachtree Road Race is both a community celebration, full of amateur runners, joggers and walkers - and, not to be discounted, it's a seriously competitive athletic event.

Here are the winners for this year's different categories:

Men's wheelchair: Daniel Romanchuk (6 times in a row); 19:28

Daniel Romanchuk (6 times in a row); 19:28 Women's wheelchair: Susannah Scaroni (2nd time in a row, 3rd time overall); 22:11

Susannah Scaroni (2nd time in a row, 3rd time overall); 22:11 Men's elite: Charles Langat; 27:42 (previously won Barcelona half marathon, Lisbon half marathon and Amsterdam 10-mile races this year)

Charles Langat; 27:42 (previously won Barcelona half marathon, Lisbon half marathon and Amsterdam 10-mile races this year) Women's elite: Fotyen Tesfay; 30:43 (previous runner-up at Herzogenaurach, Germany 10K and Bangalore, India 10K races this year)

92-year-old who'd run every Peachtree until this year ceremonially crosses finish line

Bill Thorn was the last of a remarkable club: Runners of the original AJC Peachtree Road Race in 1970, who'd continued running every subsequent race since.

His streak of running every Peachtree came to an end this year, at 92 years old.

2023 ACJ Peachtree Road Race design revealed

The coveted T-shirt, kept secret until the first runners cross the finish line, was finally unveiled.

The shirt this year features an ink-drawn-inspired rendition of parts of the Atlanta skyline -- including the Bank of America Tower, the Peachtree Westin hotel and the Georgia state capitol dome -- on an orange tee.

The design was created by Cece Page Design.

2023 AJC Peachtree Road Race winning design 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

Remainder of race canceled due to weather

Rain and a pop-up thunderstorm put a damper on the remainder of the event; the Atlanta Track Club announced event activities, as well as the course, had to be shut down, and there would be no more official finish times.

People were asked to exit Piedmont Park immediately.