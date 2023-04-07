Here's the winning design for the 2023 AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt contest

ATLANTA — The secret is out on one of the most beloved elements -- and a closely guarded one -- of the AJC Peachtree Road Race every year: the T-shirt.
The first runners completed the 2023 race early Tuesday morning, and we now know what The Peachtree T-shirt looks like -- the first time the design will have been seen by the public.
The shirt this year features an ink-drawn-inspired rendition of parts of the Atlanta skyline -- including the Bank of America Tower, the Peachtree Westin hotel and the Georgia state capitol dome -- on an orange tee.
The design was created by Cece Page Design.
Here's the big reveal:
2023 AJC Peachtree Road Race winning design
A panel of judges from Atlanta Track Club, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Atlanta running, and walking community helped narrow the hundreds of submissions down to five finalists. Here's look at the top-five designs: