54th running of the AJC Peachtree Road Race | Details

Here's all the information you need to know before heading to the race on Independence Day.

ATLANTA — Atlanta, are you ready? The annual AJC Peachtree Road Race is back for its 54th year.

Most runners participating will take to the streets on Monday, July 4th, for the 54th running of the world's largest 10K, while others are partaking in the race virtually.

Here's everything you need to know about the day, whether you are running or cheering on the participants!

What's the course of the Peachtree Road Race?

It is 10 kilometers long, or 6.2 miles and starts at the intersection of Lenox Parkway and Peachtree Road in Buckhead and winds its way south to the intersection of Charles Allen Drive and 10th Street at Piedmont Park in Midtown.

An estimated 60,000 people raced in 2022, but registration is already closed for in-person and virtual runs. Those running virtually have to submit their results by July 5 at 12:00 p.m.

Results for the race will be available on the Atlanta Track Club's website.

What roads will be closed for the Peachtree Road Race?

There are several road closures in preparation for the race, with the first coming at midnight along Peachtree Road from Lenox Road to Lenox Parkway. The remainder of the closures will start on Monday at 4:30 a.m.

"Once the start area is secure, APD will begin to close the course, including Peachtree Street and prohibiting all cross traffic through the finish area starting at 5:30 a.m.," Atlanta Track Club's map states.

Most of the roads will be reopened by 1 p.m. after the race.

When is the Peachtree Road Race Expo?

The Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo presented by Publix will take place July 2 - July 3 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. in Hall C4 of the Georgia World Congress Center. Parking is available in the Yellow Lot at a discounted rate of $15/day if pre-purchased online.

How do I pick up my race number?

If you are unable to make it to the Expo to get your number, it can be picked up by someone else. However, the person making the pickup must have all of the proper identification and verification documents required.

How can runners take MARTA to the Peachtree Road Race or the Expo?

You could drive in your car, but parking will be extremely limited. You'll also need to get back to your car across town after you run. Your best options are ride-share services, such as Uber or Lyft, or take MARTA.

MARTA is going to provide additional bus and rail service on race day starting at 4 a.m. Riders should take the Gold Line to Lenox.

To get to the Expo on MARTA, get off at the Mercedes-Benz/State Farm Arena/GWCC or Vine City Stations.

What does the Peachtree Road Race shirt look like?

It's always a big surprise as to what the T-shirt will look like. We won't know until the very first person crosses the finish line, but below are the nominations which you voted on. Which will it be?

The winner of the contest wins a $1,000 prize.

What is the weather forecast for July 4?

The AJC Peachtree Road Race is on Tuesday, July 4 this year and it is looking like conditions will be hot as runners make the trek from start to finish. Full forecast here.

How can I volunteer for the Peachtree Road Race?

Volunteers are still needed at the start line and along the route at water stops. If you are running in the race, you can also volunteer in the "start wave" prior to heading down Peachtree Road. All volunteers get a limited edition volunteer shirt. Sign up and learn more on their website.

How can I watch the Peachtree Road Race?