He's crossed the AJC Peachtree Road Race finish line 42 times -- and plans to do it again next week

ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta man is on a mission to run in 50 AJC Peachtree Road Races -- and he's eight away.

Paul Simpson has been running in the Peachtree since 1980 and has the race down to a science. Simpson, a former physicist with the CDC, uses his scientific knowledge to his advantage.

"It's physics because when you run up the hill... you'll wear yourself out," he said.

Gravity and the Laws of Motion has carried him to the finish line 42 years in a row.

"Take that stride, and you'll still be at the top of the hill before these guys that run full speed because you'll burn yourself up. Running up the hill going against gravity," he said.

This year will be his 43rd year running the Peachtree, which moves him closer to his goal of making it to race 50.

"If I get to 43, I can get to 50. What's the problem? I'm there now," Simpson said.

He trains by running three miles a day to prepare his body for the high and low moments of the 6.2-mile run.

"Usually, the first half of the race, you're good. It's the second half, we have all the hills and more distances you got to be prepared," Simpson said.

While the second half can be challenging, Simpson said he always has enough energy to run across the finish line.

When he's not training for the 10K, Simpson calls himself a collector of objects and things. Throughout the years, he's collected every moment of his running of the AJC Peachtree Road Race. He recalled a time he ran with his family.

"It was such an exciting day. I don't even feel like I ran a race that day," Simpson said.