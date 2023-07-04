The 54th running of the AJC Peachtree Road Race | Remainder of event canceled due to weather

The race Twitter account said event activities and the course were shutting down at 10:35 a.m.

Atlanta runners are ready to hit the pavement today for the 54th running of the AJC Peachtree Road Race, one of Atlanta's most cherished holiday and sporting traditions.

Every Fourth of July, people from around the world descend on our city for the world's largest 10K race. From elite, Olympic athlete runners to regular folks out for a stroll (often in costume), the race brings every walk of life together.

11Alive has long been a proud partner of the Peachtree, and again this July 4th we're bringing exclusive coverage starting at 4:30 a.m. and running throughout the morning.

Follow along with us this morning from start to finish. Scroll lower on this page for crucial information such as road closures, a race map and MARTA details.

For weather information, see here: Here's what temperatures to expect at this year's AJC Peachtree Road Race

2023 AJC Peachtree Road Race live updates

10:36 a.m. | The remainder of the event has been canceled, the race Twitter account just tweeted, citing weather in the area.

After coordination with the National Weather Service, Atlanta Track Club has canceled the AJC Peachtree Road Race due to severe weather.



All event activities in the start and finish, as well as the course, have shut down. There will be no more official finish times. pic.twitter.com/Dk4AifEWo7 — AJC Peachtree Road Race (@ajcprr) July 4, 2023

8:53 a.m. | Our coverage will end at 9 a.m., but you can re-live the fun with our finish line camera below and our special on the day's events airs tonight at 10 p.m.!

7:40 a.m. | Coverage from the Atlanta Track Club continues until 8 a.m., and then we'll be live again with Peachtree coverage!

7:28 a.m. | Charles Langat wins the men's race! And Fotyen Tesfay just a few minutes earlier won in an unbelievable women's finish, with Senbere Teferi going the wrong way at the finish

7:03 a.m. | Here's a look back at Daniel Romanchuk crossing the finish line to win the men's wheelchair division:

Once again it’s Daniel Romanchuck winning the men’s elite wheelchair division of the #ajcptrr #Peachtree11 pic.twitter.com/BQQCj0Hafp — Jerry Carnes 11Alive (@jcarnes11alive) July 4, 2023

6:58 a.m. | The women's elite field is off and running, with 2022 winner Senbere Teferi again a favorite. The men will be taking off in just a couple minutes1

6:49 a.m. | And Susannah Scaroni makes it back to back in the women's wheelchair division as well! It's her third victory all-time in the race.

6:48 a.m. | Daniel Romanchuk wins the men's wheelchair division for a sixth straight time!

6:25 a.m. | They're off for the wheelchair races! Five-time winner Daniel Romanchuk will be a favorite for the men while Susannah Scaroni - who set a course record last year - is likely to lead the women.

6:18 a.m. | Less than 10 minutes now from the wheelchair racers take off at 6:25 a.m.!

6:00 a.m. | We'll be switching over here to coverage provided by the Atlanta Track Club as the races get underway through 8 a.m. Stick around for more morning coverage from 8-9 a.m.!

5:40 a.m. | We're less than an hour away from things kicking off. Here's a reminder of the rundown for start times:

6:25 a.m.: Wheelchair races

6:50 a.m.: Elite women

7:00 a.m.: Elite men

5:30 a.m. | One person you absolutely cannot miss on AJC Peachtree Road Race Day? 11Alive Meteorologist Chesley McNeil!

He is, as always, stationed at the top of Cardiac Hill, ready to give runners a high five and a smile:

5:00 a.m. | If you're starting to get up and at it this morning, keep in mind this MARTA service info as you head to the race!

IT'S RACE DAY!

Whether you're headed to the starting line to run the #PeachtreeRoadRace or cheering on runners along the course, we're providing extra service for our riders today! Trains are starting at 4 a.m. on 12-min schedules to get you to the race!https://t.co/GvAqw2WZ2I pic.twitter.com/K3ZLT2flIb — MARTA Service (@MARTAservice) July 4, 2023

4:30 a.m. | 11Alive's special morning show coverage of the Peachtree begins now!

Happy 4th of July, and good luck to all the runners and walkers participating in #AJCPRR!



Join us for live coverage at the start line starting at 4:30am on @11AliveNews! pic.twitter.com/FQ1AEgktEp — Liza Lucas 11Alive (@LizaLLucas) July 4, 2023

What's the course of the Peachtree Road Race?

It is 10 kilometers long, or 6.2 miles and starts at the intersection of Lenox Parkway and Peachtree Road in Buckhead and winds its way south to the intersection of Charles Allen Drive and 10th Street at Piedmont Park in Midtown.

An estimated 60,000 people raced in 2022, but registration is already closed for in-person and virtual runs. Those running virtually have to submit their results by July 5 at 12:00 p.m.

Results for the race will be available on the Atlanta Track Club's website.

What roads will be closed for the Peachtree Road Race?

There are several road closures in preparation for the race, with the first coming at midnight along Peachtree Road from Lenox Road to Lenox Parkway. The remainder of the closures will start on Monday at 4:30 a.m.

"Once the start area is secure, APD will begin to close the course, including Peachtree Street and prohibiting all cross traffic through the finish area starting at 5:30 a.m.," Atlanta Track Club's map states.

Most of the roads will be reopened by 1 p.m. after the race.

How can runners take MARTA to the Peachtree Road Race or the Expo?

You could drive in your car, but parking will be extremely limited. You'll also need to get back to your car across town after you run. Your best options are ride-share services, such as Uber or Lyft, or take MARTA.

MARTA is going to provide additional bus and rail service on race day starting at 4 a.m. Riders should take the Gold Line to Lenox.

To get to the Expo on MARTA, get off at the Mercedes-Benz/State Farm Arena/GWCC or Vine City Stations.

What is the weather forecast for July 4?

The AJC Peachtree Road Race is on Tuesday, July 4 this year and it is looking like conditions will be hot as runners make the trek from start to finish.