'Great day in the A' | Mayor Dickens takes part in AJC Peachtree Road Race

Dickens spoke to 11Alive's Cheryl Preheim before the race, calling the Peachtree a "multigenerational event."

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens was out Tuesday morning for the AJC Peachtree Road Race, calling it a "great day in the A."

Both the mayor and Sen. Raphael Warnock are Peachtree runners, and got out to join in the festivities this July 4th.

"People from all parts of the region, from 50 different states, as well as about two dozen countries - people are coming here for this race and also for what Atlanta has to offer," he said. "This is a good time to be had and I'm just ready to enjoy it."

Sporting a Georgia Tech hat (his alma mater), Dickens said, "Atlanta continues to do big things and do it big, we're here on a fabulous morning, I'm getting ready to make it to the finish line."