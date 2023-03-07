The AJC Peachtree Road Race by the numbers | From 50,000 runners to 800 porta-potties

50,000 participants will travel 6.2-miles

ATLANTA — Participants in this year’s AJC Peachtree Road Race will get help in a number of ways.

Here’s the Peachtree by the numbers.

All 50 states will be represented at the 54th running of the world’s largest 10K. It’s not a surprise that the overwhelming majority will come from Georgia. 91% of this year’s field is from the Peach State.

9,608 runners will be taking part for the very first time while 522 participants have run at least 40 Peachtrees prior to this one.

There are water stops every mile - 2.75 million fluid ounces of water will be available for runners.

Need some added relief? 800 porta-potties line the course.

You have to be at least 10-years-old to take part, and 129 10-year-olds will take part this year.

Betty Lindberg will be the oldest participant… she’s 98.

More than 4,000 volunteers will log more than 40,000 hours setting up, then cleaning up after the race.

And happy birthday to the 134 Peachtree participants who will blow out the candles on the 4th of July.