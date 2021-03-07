Watch live | AJC Peachtree Road Race finish line

Here you can watch friends and family as they finish the world's largest 10K this weekend.

ATLANTA — This morning, the 52nd running of the AJC Peachtree Road Race begins in an altered, two-day format. It's a way to accommodate the first in-person race since the pandemic began, and Atlanta could not be more excited to have it back.

There are many things that will be different about the race this year, but the spirit of it remains the same as ever: Celebrating community and the love of running.

For Atlantans, the Peachtree is one of those things where it seems everyone is either running, or knows someone who is - if you fall into the latter category, we're here to help.

11Alive has an exclusive camera on the finish line, and the video player above this story will host a stream throughout the entirety of the race as runners come across. Make sure to watch above or on our YouTube page to catch your friend or loved one!

The 52nd running of the AJC Peachtree Road Race

For the first time ever, the 2021 race will take place over two days. The crowd will be thinner.

Typically, the ELITE runners come from all over the world. This year, they’re all from the Unites States.

“Just to lean into being as safe as possible,” says Race Director Rich Kenah. “Just don’t understand the different requirements different countries will have to get into the U.S.”

Typically, runners start the race in waves of 3,000 separated by 5-minutes. This year, each wave will be made up of less than 1,500 runners separated by 10-minutes. There will be room for everyone stay six-feet apart.

Runners will be required to wear masks before the race and once they cross the finish line.

“You’re just going to be able to peel a mask off the back of your bib which will have in a little pouch,” says Kenah.

Runners will be allowed in the park for a drink and snack, but no one else. There will be no finish line parties.

The park is usually where runners grab their coveted t-shirt and see the secret design for the first time.

This year, runners will have their t-shirts in hand before the race.