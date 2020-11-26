AJC Peachtree Road Race happening virtually on Thanksgiving Day

This is the first time the race has been held on Thanksgiving Day.

ATLANTA — For the first time in its history, the AJC Peachtree Road Race is being held on Thanksgiving Day and it's virtual.

The race was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic, which is also why the event isn't being run in-person this year.

The Atlanta Track Club announced the big changes back in August. The organization said that going virtual is the safest option for participants and everyone involved 51st Running of the AJC Peachtree Road Race.

The race is usually held on the Fourth of July.

“Atlanta Track Club will deliver a virtual experience worthy of the Peachtree name to ensure that runners and walkers feel the community, camaraderie and competition of the world’s largest 10K,” said Rich Kenah, Executive Director of Atlanta Track Club and Race Director of the AJC Peachtree Road Race.

Participants can complete the 10K between 12:01 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 26.

Those who had already registered for the Peachtree will be automatically placed into the virtual event.

The organization said they also plan on releasing an app where participants can track their time and find other pertinent information they will need on race day.