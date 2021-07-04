AJC Peachtree Road Race back in action | Watch Live

Happy Independence Day. Join 11Alive for live coverage of the AJC Peachtree Road Race.

ATLANTA — The Fourth of July in Atlanta comes with a yearly tradition - The AJC Peachtree Road Race.

That tradition was interrupted in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was held virtually months later. This year, the popular 10K is back - but with a twist. The 52nd AJC Peachtree Road Race got off the blocks early Saturday amid beautiful conditions and a buzzing atmosphere with the race finally back in person. The race continues Sunday morning on Independence Day.

The elite group of runners will vie for the Peachtree's best time on the race's traditional start day of July Fourth. That will begin at 6:30 a.m. and 11Alive will have live coverage from every angle beginning at 5:30 a.m.

You can watch the coverage on air on 11Alive, online or on the 11Alive YouTube page.

The race is 10 kilometers long -- or 6.2 miles -- from start to finish. Race participants can join in person and virtually this year. Runners begin at the intersection of Lenox Parkway and Peachtree Road, running straight through until they come across 10th Street -- a sign showing the end is near.

11Alive will have crews along the course, covering the race from start to finish.

Typically, the elite runners come from all over the world. This year, they’re all from the United States. Runners in the past have generally started the race in waves of 3,000 separated by 5-minutes. This year, each wave will be made up of less than 1,500 runners separated by 10-minutes. There will be room for everyone stay six-feet apart.

Runners will be required to wear masks before the race and once they cross the finish line.

