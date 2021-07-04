x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
AJC Peachtree Road Race

AJC Peachtree Road Race back in action | Watch Live

Happy Independence Day. Join 11Alive for live coverage of the AJC Peachtree Road Race.

ATLANTA — The Fourth of July in Atlanta comes with a yearly tradition - The AJC Peachtree Road Race.

That tradition was interrupted in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was held virtually months later. This year, the popular 10K is back - but with a twist. The 52nd AJC Peachtree Road Race got off the blocks early Saturday amid beautiful conditions and a buzzing atmosphere with the race finally back in person. The race continues Sunday morning on Independence Day.

The elite group of runners will vie for the Peachtree's best time on the race's traditional start day of July Fourth. That will begin at 6:30 a.m. and 11Alive will have live coverage from every angle beginning at 5:30 a.m.

You can watch the coverage on air on 11Alive, online or on the 11Alive YouTube page.

RELATED: Re-watch | Find your finish from the AJC Peachtree Road Race on Saturday

The race is 10 kilometers long -- or 6.2 miles -- from start to finish. Race participants can join in person and virtually this year. Runners begin at the intersection of Lenox Parkway and Peachtree Road, running straight through until they come across 10th Street -- a sign showing the end is near.

11Alive will have crews along the course, covering the race from start to finish.

Credit: WXIA
July 4, 2021

RELATED: Your guide to the 52nd running of the AJC Peachtree Road Race

Typically, the elite runners come from all over the world. This year, they’re all from the United States. Runners in the past have generally started the race in waves of 3,000 separated by 5-minutes. This year, each wave will be made up of less than 1,500 runners separated by 10-minutes. There will be room for everyone stay six-feet apart.

Runners will be required to wear masks before the race and once they cross the finish line.

RELATED: 52nd AJC Peachtree Road Race is off and running

Photos: 2021 AJC Peachtree Road Race

1 / 23
Jason Braverman
Scenes from the 2021 AJC Peachtree Road Race (Saturday).

AJC PEACHTREE ROAD RACE COVERAGE 

Your guide to the 52nd running of the AJC Peachtree Road Race

How weather impacts runners in the AJC Peachtree Road Race

Suicide prevention will be a part of this year's AJC Peachtree Road Race

Why did the AJC Peachtree Road Race become so popular?

Everything you need to know when taking MARTA to the AJC Peachtree Road Race

Road closures for 2021 AJC Peachtree Road Race