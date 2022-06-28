Man who has overcome cancer multiple times set to run AJC Peachtree Road Race with daughter

Randy Coryell's reason for running is to prove that even though your body may work against you, life is still worth living.

ATLANTA — A 65-year-old who has dealt with life obstacles and heath battles over the years is finding inspiration to be a part of the AJC Peachtree Road race.

Coryell bikes in order to train for this year. He last ran the race 30 years ago. Since then, he's built a family, several businesses in Atlanta and moved to Florida -- all while overcoming injuries and battling rare forms of cancer multiple times.

"I think anyone would have a bit of fear, which I certainly did, but there was also a determination to overcome and survive," he said.

Dr. Sanjay Bagaria and others at the Jayo Clinic in Jacksonville helped Coryell through numerous surgeries. Despite Coryell living with two artificial knees and losing a kidney, Bagaria said the 65-year-old stayed calm and trusted his doctors.

"I think that's a really cool way of looking at cancer and how you approach it. He kind of approached it as an event in his life ...and continued living his life," Bagaria said.

Now with the 53rd annual AJC Peachtree Road Race less than a week away, he's finding inspiration to keep on pushing. He will run the race with his daughter, Karly.

"That has really helped me as I've grown up, really know not to limit myself. He's helped me realize, I can do whatever I want," she said.

She went to college, lived in Australia and traveled the world while her dad recovered and trained.

"I don't think it was ever really a question of losing him. My mind never went there, because I know how strong he is, and our faith as a family – I think we just never went there."

He signed his daughter up, bought her some gear, and now the two hold each other accountable as they run to make up for lost time.

"I know it means a lot to him, while it's not my first and favorite activity to do, just the fact we can do it together, he's able to be there with me and able to physically do it, I'm so excited," she said.

His goal is to set a personal best time and relish the excitement of the race. He also plans to run more triathlons and make unforgettable memories with family – no matter what stands in his way.