AJC Peachtree Road Race

Senbere Teferi wins AJC Peachtree Road Race

The 27-year-old arrived in Atlanta having just a few weeks ago won the New York Mini 10k.

ATLANTA — Senbere Teferi of Ethiopia held off Irene Cheptai on Monday to claim victory in the AJC Peachtree Road Race women's elite division.

She crossed the finish line with a time of 30:49, just ahead of Kenya's Irene Cheptai in what was an intense sprint finish.

RELATED: 2022 AJC Peachtree Road Race | Watch live coverage

The world record holder in the 5K, she also won the Boston Athletic Association 5K in April and in March won the NYC Half Marathon.

Teferi is a decorated runner who finished 10th in the 5,000 meters at the Tokyo Olympics last year. Her accolades include a silver medal in the 5,000 meters at the 2015 World Championships and a silver medal in the same event at the 2018 African Championships. She also finished fifth in the 5,000 meters at the 2016 Olympics.

