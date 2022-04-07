Senbere Teferi wins AJC Peachtree Road Race

ATLANTA — Senbere Teferi of Ethiopia held off Irene Cheptai on Monday to claim victory in the AJC Peachtree Road Race women's elite division.
She crossed the finish line with a time of 30:49, just ahead of Kenya's Irene Cheptai in what was an intense sprint finish.
The 27-year-old arrived in Atlanta having just a few weeks ago won the New York Mini 10k.
The world record holder in the 5K, she also won the Boston Athletic Association 5K in April and in March won the NYC Half Marathon.
Teferi is a decorated runner who finished 10th in the 5,000 meters at the Tokyo Olympics last year. Her accolades include a silver medal in the 5,000 meters at the 2015 World Championships and a silver medal in the same event at the 2018 African Championships. She also finished fifth in the 5,000 meters at the 2016 Olympics.