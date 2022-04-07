2023 AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt design contest opens

As tradition, the winner of the T-shirt design conest will not be revealed until the morning of the AJC Peachtree Road Race on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — The T-shirt contest for the 2023 AJC Peachtree Road Race is officially open. The Atlanta Track Club is now accepting submissions.

Artists will have until Friday, Feb. 10 to submit up to three designs that could appear on the shirt worn by more than 50,000 runners for the annual Fourth of July race.

“The T-shirt design contest is part of what makes the Peachtree such a special event,” Race Director and CEO of Atlanta Track Club Rich Kenah said. “The race is truly for everyone and nothing tells that story more than a finisher's shirt designed by a local artist and chosen by the runners and walkers.”

A panel of judges from the Atlanta Track Club and the AJC will then narrow the T-shirt submissions down to five options to choose from. Artists will be judged on their T-shirt designs by limiting the number of colors, incorporating the history of the AJC Peachtree Road Race and on their consideration for how their designs will print on the fabric.

The public will have the month of March to vote on their favorite design of the finalists via an online poll.

As tradition, the winner will not be revealed until the morning of the AJC Peachtree Road Race on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. The winner of the T-shirt design contest will have their artwork displayed and also receive $1,000. Submissions can be made through the track club's website here.

The 54th annual race will start at Lenox Square and finish at Piedmont Park. Guaranteed registration for Atlanta Track Club members opens Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Registration for non-members opens Wednesday, March 8, 2023, and will be on a first-come, first-served basis until Thursday, June 1, 2023 – or until capacity has been reached.