Here's the 2022 AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt

A unique design is chosen every year for the shirt, and for runners it's a mark of pride to collect them year after year.

ATLANTA — It's one of the most beloved elements of the AJC Peachtree Road Race every year: the T-shirt.

The design is chosen in voting from a set of finalists and traditionally revealed only on race day, when the first runners cross the finish line (last year it was released in advance due to how the race was structured to account for COVID-19).

The first runners completed the race early Monday morning, and we now know what the 2022 AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt looks like. Here's the big reveal:

The shirt this year features a large black and white peach with the name and date of the race inside it, in red and blue, on top of a silhouette of the state of Georgia dotted with stars. Atlanta's skyline also rises out of the top right part of the peach.

The design was titled "Sweet Americana" and illustrated by Tony Lombardo of Johns Creek.

At the time of the design contest, he told 11Alive: "My design was inspired by the return of in-person races. A lot of us have been cooped up for the past two years, and the AJC Peachtree Road Race is our coming out party. This event has always been an opportunity to build community and celebrate our unique city on our nation's birthday. This year, we will also be celebrating our return to normalcy. And we get to finish the day with a new shirt!"