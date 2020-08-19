AJC Peachtree Road Race will be a virtual one this year

The race, which is usually held on July 4, was pushed back until Thanksgiving Day. Organizers say it will now be a virtual event.

ATLANTA — After being pushed back because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers of the AJC Peachtree Road Race said the event will now be virtual.

The Atlanta Track Club made the announcement Wednesday, saying going virtual for the 51st Running of the AJC Peachtree Road Race is the safest option for participants and everyone involved.

The race, which is usually held on the Fourth of July, was postponed and scheduled for Thanksgiving Day. Organizers said it will still happen on Thursday, Nov. 26, but in a virtual capacity.

“Atlanta Track Club will deliver a virtual experience worthy of the Peachtree name to ensure that runners and walkers feel the community, camaraderie and competition of the world’s largest 10K,” said Rich Kenah, Executive Director of Atlanta Track Club and Race Director of the AJC Peachtree Road Race. “As coronavirus has spiked in recent weeks here in Georgia, we recognize that this decision is the best and only responsible way forward.”

Participants can complete the 10K between 12:01 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. that day.

Those who had already registered for the Peachtree will be automatically placed into the virtual event. The Atlanta Track Club plans on filling the remaining spots for the race on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration will open on Aug. 31 and remain open until it reaches the 60,000 person capacity.

Participants will have their race kit and finisher’s shirts delivered to them before Thanksgiving Day. The winning T-shirt design will be unveiled prior to race day.

They also plan on releasing an app where participants can track their time and find other pertinent information they will need on race day.

"The curve is no longer flattened and we have significant community spread of the virus here in the city of Atlanta and the state of Georgia,” said Dr. Jonathan Kim, the Peachtree’s Co-Medical Director. “It is true that outdoor environments are safer than indoor. That doesn’t mean there is zero risk. You can't reliably maintain social distancing when you are running a race even if you limit the number of participants well below our usual 60,000.”