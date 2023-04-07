Winners list | 54th running of the AJC Peachtree Road Race

The past winners include Olympians and world champion contenders, and this year we can expect more of the same.

ATLANTA — The AJC Peachtree Road Race is both a community celebration, full of amateur runners, joggers and walkers - and, not to be discounted, it's a seriously competitive athletic event.

Over the years, the Peachtree has become a premier testing ground for elite long-distance runners.

Below, we'll track the day's winners in the men's and women's wheelchair races as well as the men's and women's elite races:

2023 AJC Peachtree Road Race winners list

Men's wheelchair: Daniel Romanchuk (6 times in a row); 19:28

Women's wheelchair: Susannah Scaroni (2nd time in a row, 3rd time overall); 22:11

Men's elite: Charles Langat; 27:42 (previously won Barcelona half marathon, Lisbon half marathon and Amsterdam 10-mile races this year)

Women's elite: Fotyen Tesfay; 30:43 (previous runner-up at Herzogenaurach, Germany 10K and Bangalore, India 10K races this year)

What roads will be closed for the Peachtree Road Race?

There are several road closures in preparation for the race, with the first coming at midnight along Peachtree Road from Lenox Road to Lenox Parkway. The remainder of the closures will start on Monday at 4:30 a.m.

"Once the start area is secure, APD will begin to close the course, including Peachtree Street and prohibiting all cross traffic through the finish area starting at 5:30 a.m.," Atlanta Track Club's map states.

Most of the roads will be reopened by 1 p.m. after the race.

How can runners take MARTA to the Peachtree Road Race or the Expo?

You could drive in your car, but parking will be extremely limited. You'll also need to get back to your car across town after you run. Your best options are ride-share services, such as Uber or Lyft, or take MARTA.

MARTA is going to provide additional bus and rail service on race day starting at 4 a.m. Riders should take the Gold Line to Lenox.

To get to the Expo on MARTA, get off at the Mercedes-Benz/State Farm Arena/GWCC or Vine City Stations.

What is the weather forecast for July 4?

The AJC Peachtree Road Race is on Tuesday, July 4 this year and it is looking like conditions will be hot as runners make the trek from start to finish.