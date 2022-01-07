AJC Peachtree Road Race to start under a yellow 'caution' level for weather conditions

Warm and humid conditions are expected for the start of the race Monday morning.

ATLANTA — The AJC Peachtree Road Race will begin under a yellow "caution" alert level, organizers said Saturday.

The decision was made by the race's medical team. The yellow "caution" is Level 2 out of 4 potential alert levels, less serious than "dangerous" or the fourth level, which would cancel the race.

It comes ahead of the running of the Peachtree on Monday morning, with warm and humid conditions expected.

"Due to forecasted warm, humid conditions, we expect to begin Monday’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race under a yellow flag. Please consider slowing down and adjusting your race plan for the conditions. A final decision on the start condition will be made on Monday morning," organizers said in a statement.

The first wave of runners will begin at 7 a.m., and the temperatures at that time should be sitting in the lower 70s with high humidity and a partly to mostly cloudy sky overhead.

While temperatures start in the 70s, they will rise into the 80s by the time we get to 10 a.m. with a partly cloudy sky overhead and a slight chance for a few isolated showers and storms developing. Thankfully, rain chances don't appear to be too much of an issue until the afternoon...sitting at just 10 to 20 percent.

We will keep with a 30% chance for isolated showers and storms with a partly cloudy sky overhead throughout the afternoon as temperatures rise to near 90 degrees between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. for those wanting to spend some more time outside after the race.

With such high humidity, runners will become soaked in sweat quickly, and it will evaporate at a slower rate, leading to a higher probability of overheating.

If we were to have drier air in place, evaporative cooling would take place for runners. This would allow for a more pleasant run with less of a chance of overheating.

The best thing runners can do to prepare for the race weather is hydrate themselves well before running and keep hydrating throughout the race.