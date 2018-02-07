ATLANTA -- Officials have issued the alert level for this year's AJC Peachtree Road Race. It's yellow, moderate.

This means runners should be aware of worsening conditions, should use caution and possibly slow down if necessary.

11Alive is the official broadcast partner of the 49th running of the race, one of the nation's most recognized annual Independence Day traditions.

11Alive Stormtrackers are predicting a dry 4th of July morning with temperatures reaching into the upper 80s.

The 2018 AJC Peachtree Road Race prize purse of $70,000 will be awarded exclusively to American athletes, with the top male and female each earning $10,000. The winners’ names are placed on the Peachtree Cup.

